Explore Park’s Illuminights adds patriotic display, underwater world for 2025 season

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County’s popular holiday light show, Illuminights, returns on Saturday, November 22, at Explore Park, featuring new attractions alongside traditional favorites that draw tens of thousands of visitors annually.

“We have some of our traditional photo ops. We have a Christmas wreath. We a train that returns from last year. We have a bunch of different items. We have some different things you may see in the park in our Outdoor Adventure section. Our Christmas traditions. We have a blue light area and it’s really great,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator with Roanoke County’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

The event debuts a new VA 250 section this year, showcasing patriotic displays including a 15-foot USA flag and themed lighting. “You’ll see a lot of red, white, and blue lights here in this section,” said North.

“We have the jellyfish. We have some fish, we have some coral down below, and a crab. So, it’s a really great new section that folks will see, and it’s gonna be great because it’s brand new this year at Illuminights,” said North.

There are also lots of fun activities for families to explore.

“You can get your holiday shopping started early here at Explore Park at the artisan market located in the visitor center. We have over 30 regional artisans who have anything from handmade jewelry to some woodworking items to some clothes. You name it, we have it, and that’s open every day here at Illuminights,” said North.

Additional activities include: