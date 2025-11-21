Healthwatch | How often should you wash your sheets?

If you’re planning to do some laundry this weekend, don’t forget to wash your bed sheets too.

A lot of people don’t wash theirs nearly enough.

“If you think about what you’re doing at night, you’re laying down, you’re rolling around. And the less clothes you wear, the more skin exposure you’re getting on your pillowcases and on your sheets. So, you’re shedding those skin cells and then bacteria gets added on, especially if you’re not cleaning those sheets regularly,” said Jennifer Lucas, MD, dermatologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Lucas said your bedsheets could also have dust, pet dander and pollen on them. So, how often should we wash everything?

She recommends at least once a week. Also, be sure to use the hot cycle on the washer to help kill off any bacteria.

As for detergent, Dr. Lucas said that’s personal preference. However, if you have sensitive skin, you’ll probably want to avoid anything scented since that can cause skin irritation.

It’s also a good idea to shower before bed.

“People often ask if they should wash their face at night. Yes, get all of that dirt, that grime, that makeup off. So, when you’re laying your head down, you’re not getting your facial products, your hair products on the bed and rolling around in those throughout the evening,” she said.

While it might be easier to go to bed with wet hair after showering ,Dr. Lucas said you really should try to dry it.

She explains that wet hair can create a breeding ground for bacteria on your pillow.