LPD arrests 22-year-old following two assaults and attempted robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Friday that it had arrested a 22-year-old man following two assaults and an attempted robbery on Boonsboro Road.

According to officials, between the hours of 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Friday, the department received reports of an assault and a possible assault, and attempted robbery that occurred in the 4700 block of Boonsboro Road.

The first incident occurred when a man wearing a face mask assaulted an elderly man in a parking lot. Shortly afterward, in the same general area, an elderly woman was assaulted while retrieving money from an ATM by a man wearing a face mask.

Bystanders intervened to assist the woman and were able to safely maintain visual contact with the suspect until officers arrived and apprehended the suspect.

LPD has identified the suspect as 22-year-old Kylee Xavier Burrell Martin, a resident of Madison Heights.

He has been charged with the following:

Wearing a mask in public – Va. Code § 18.2-422

Assault and battery – Va. Code § 18.2-57

Assault and battery with prejudice / Hate Crime simple assault – Va. Code § 18.2-57(B)

Attempted robbery – Va. Code §§ 18.2-26 and 18.2-58

Officials say preliminary investigation suggests Martin may have been involved in additional illegal activity earlier in the day.

LPD is requesting that residents and businesses review any security-camera footage recorded between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. today from within the 4700 block of Boonsboro Road and surrounding neighborhoods. Anyone with video evidence or who observed suspicious behavior during this timeframe is urged to contact the Lynchburg Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online athttp://p3tips.com, or via the P3 app on your mobile device. To receive a link to our anonymous tip form via text, text CVCS to 738477. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. Text HELP for assistance and STOP to cancel. Please refer to P3 Terms and Privacy Policy for more information.