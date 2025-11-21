New maternal health site offers resources to improve birth outcomes in Southwestern Virginia

Southwestern Virginia Health Region has launched a new Maternal Health website to provide vital resources for mothers, families, healthcare providers and community organizations!

Created by the Virginia Department of Health under Executive Directive 11 (2025), the site centralizes maternal health information from state agencies and partners as part of a statewide effort to improve maternal outcomes.

“This enhanced website, informed by mothers, doctors, doulas, midwives and others in our community and around the Commonwealth who serve pregnant women, mothers and families, provides important information about the state of maternal health in Virginia. We hope to empower our mothers and families with resources and information to assist them with healthy birth outcomes.” Cynthia Morrow, MD, MPH, regional director for Southwestern Health Region

The website offers resources tailored for pregnant and postpartum women, families, healthcare providers and community groups.

Preliminary 2024 data show 15 maternal deaths in Virginia due to natural causes, down from a peak in 2021. From 2019 to 2023, the Southwestern Health Region had 26 maternal deaths and 62,022 live births, resulting in a maternal mortality rate of 41.9 per 100,000 live births, higher than the state average of 34.5.

Rural and underserved communities face greater challenges, with maternal mortality rates for Black and Hispanic women more than double those of non-Hispanic White women, reflecting disparities in access to care.

“More than 80 percent of pregnancy related deaths are preventable. In Virginia, we have the expertise, resources and tools to support women as they navigate the experiences of pregnancy,” said Vanessa Walker Harris, MD, director of the Office of Family Health Services. “The VDH Maternal Health website can change families’ lives by making information and help readily available.”

Leading causes of pregnancy-related deaths include cardiac conditions, mental health issues and substance abuse, many of which are preventable. The website addresses barriers to care and offers resources to support quality healthcare and comprehensive support for women.

Residents seeking more information are encouraged to contact their local health department.