Thanksgiving travel tips: how 2.1 million Virginians can avoid traffic and ensure safety

Nearly 2.1 million Virginians will travel this Thanksgiving holiday, marking a 1.1% increase from last year, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. The surge comes despite economic uncertainties, as Americans continue to prioritize holiday travel and family gatherings.

“Americans have continued to prioritize travel especially for a holiday that is rooted in spending time with friends and family,” says Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic Manager for Public and Government Affairs.

Driving Remains Dominant Travel Mode

About 92% of holiday travelers — approximately 1.9 million Virginians — will travel by car, representing a 1% increase from last year. Virginia drivers are finding relief at the pump, with statewide gas prices averaging $2.95 per gallon, about 15 cents below the national average and four cents less than last year.

Peak Travel Times and Traffic Expectations

INRIX, a transportation data provider, warns that Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons before Thanksgiving will see the heaviest traffic. “If people can leave in the morning those days, it’s a little bit better than leaving in the afternoon. Late afternoon is when that traffic tends to build up and we see those backups,” Dean explained.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and lift temporary lane closures on interstates and major roads from noon Wednesday, November 26, until noon Monday, December 1.

Critical Safety Updates

Virginia State Police are emphasizing a new state law requiring all passengers, regardless of seating position, to wear seatbelts. This comes after troubling statistics showing that during the last two Thanksgiving holidays, more than half of Virginia’s fatal crashes involved unbelted occupants.

Air Travel and Alternative Transportation

While roads will be busy, approximately 133,503 Virginians will fly this Thanksgiving, showing a slight increase from last year and a 6.5% rise from 2019. For those flying through Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA), officials recommend:

Arrive at least two hours before departure

Have acceptable identification ready (REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, passport, or Virginia Mobile ID)

Keep gifts unwrapped for TSA inspection

Download airline mobile apps for real-time flight updates

Review parking options: Economy ($10/day), Standard ($12/day), or Preferred ($14/day)

Alternative transportation methods are seeing significant growth, with 41,163 Virginians expected to travel by bus, train, or cruise — a 6.2% increase from last year and 19% higher than 2019.

Essential Travel Tips

AAA and VDOT recommend travelers:

Check vehicle batteries, tires, brakes, wipers, belts, and hoses before departure

Pack patience and plan for delays

Watch for deer, especially during dawn and dusk

Move over for emergency vehicles and stopped vehicles

Use VDOT’s 511 Virginia app or website for real-time traffic updates

Consider traveling during off-peak times

Ensure all passengers are properly buckled up

Never drive impaired — use rideshare services or designate a sober driver

Parking and Airport Access

For ROA travelers: