VSP investigating multi-vehicle crash that left one dead and two injured in Halifax County

HALIFAX CO., Va. – Virginia State Police announced Friday that it was investigating a fatal crash that left two injured and one dead in Halifax County Wednesday.

According to VSP, the crash occurred at 6:12 p.m. at the intersection of Chatham and Beulah Roads in Halifax County. A 2002 GMC Yukon was heading westbound on Chatham Road when it was unable to avoid a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria that had pulled into the intersection. VSP said there is a stop sign on Beulah Road but there is not one located on Chatham Road.

The driver of the Crown Victoria, 87-year-old Jesse Rone, of Nathalie, died at the scene. 83-year-old Anna Rone suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the Yukon, 28-year-old Jonathan Doss of Vernon Hill, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.