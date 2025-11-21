WATCH: Reward offered for information on missing giraffe calves

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – The search for two missing baby giraffes from the Natural Bridge Zoo is gaining new attention after PETA and actress Alicia Silverstone teamed up to offer a $50,000 reward for tips leading to their location.

The actress has been a long-time supporter of the group. She hopes by teaming with PETA, the giraffe calves will be found quickly.

This comes weeks after the zoo’s owner, Gretchen Mogensen, chose 100 days of jail time over surrendering the calves.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the giraffes are urged to contact the Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit.