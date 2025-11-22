Roanoke law enforcement provides Thanksgiving food for families in need

ROANOKE, Va. – On Saturday, both the Roanoke Police Department and the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office held separate events aimed at feeding those in need.

Roanoke City Police teamed up with the Society of St. Andrew to host a “Potato Drop,” giving away hundreds of bags of potatoes to any family who showed up at the Berglund Center.

Prior to this event, the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosted a “Turkey Dinner Box Giveaway,” giving out full Thanksgiving meals for local families.

“The Society of St. Andrew brings people together to harvest and share healthy food to reduce food waste and build caring communities by offering nourishment to hungry neighbors. So we’re helping people in need.” Chelsey Vohden, VA Regional Director of Society of St. Andrew

“It means a lot to the community because it’s something that we annually do each year so the community is familiar with what we’re doing and it’s just wonderful to be able to give back to them and to serve them in this way. It’s just very meaningful to us as well too that we can in this way.” Corporal Matthew Belcher, Roanoke City Sheriff's Office

Both the sheriff’s office and police department successfully gave fresh food to hundreds of families in need.