WSLS 10 unavailable on FuboTV amid NBC, FuboTV dispute

(Copyright 2025 by FuboTV and NBCUniversal - All rights reserved.)

NBC-affiliated stations are currently unavailable on FuboTV.

WSLS programming on FuboTV is unavailable due to a carriage dispute between NBCUniversal and FuboTV.

FuboTV removed WSLS from the service on Nov. 21, at 5 p.m..

Recommended Videos

WSLS is an affiliate of NBC, and in no way has input on this decision.

The outage affects NBC-specific shows available to watch on WSLS, such as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show,” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” as well as WSLS’s newscasts and shows.

WSLS remains available over the air with an antenna, and viewers can watch WSLS’s newscasts and original content for free on WSLS.com.

If you watch WSLS on something other than FuboTV, you are not affected. As negotiations are ongoing, we will continue to keep you informed as this progresses.