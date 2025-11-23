Bedford unveils new memorial honoring those who fought in Vietnam

Skip to main content
BEDFORD, Va. – A new memorial in Downtown Bedford honors those who fought in the war in Vietnam.

Three black granite pieces have been unveiled in the town. The middle piece lists the names of 13 service members from Bedford County who died in the war, while the other pieces feature iconic imagery - including the soldier’s cross.

Organizers said the memorial was funded through donations from local businesses, civic and veterans organizations, as well as private donors.

The memorial was dedicated during a ceremony on Saturday to avoid timing conflicts with other events around Veterans Day.

