Residents displaced, multiple animals dead following mobile home fire in Thaxton

THAXTON, Va. – Multiple residents have been displaced, and several animals were killed as a result of a mobile home fire that occurred in Thaxton on Saturday, Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department said.

SCVFD said they received reports of a house on fire on Rolling Meadows Drive around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, crews found a single-wide mobile home with heavy fire showing from multiple areas.

Authorities upgraded the call to a working fire and worked hard to get the blaze under control. The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire department said the Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. Sadly, multiple pets died as a result of the fire.