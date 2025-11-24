Mama Jean’s Barbeque soft opens its new building location to customers on Sunday

Attention foodies! Roanoke’s Mama Jean’s Barbeque is ready to serve up some of its Southern barbecue from a brick-and-mortar location.

The popular barbecue joint soft-opened its new building at 3404 Brandon Ave on Sunday. Previously operating from a food truck and trailer, Mama Jean’s upgraded location will feature indoor dining and a patio.

For now, Mama Jean’s will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant hopes to expand to seven days a week for lunch and dinner in the future.

The menu features pulled pork, brisket, cheeseburgers, house-made sausages and more, all available while supplies last.