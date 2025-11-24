Thanksgiving dinner costs down overall, but turkey prices rise due to avian flu

Thanksgiving dinner costs are down for the third consecutive year, averaging just under $5 per person, according to the American Farm Bureau.

A typical 10-person meal now runs about $55, which is 5% less than last year, mostly using generic items rather than name brands.

However, while the overall meal is less expensive, the turkey at the center of the table could cost more than last year. One shopper said, “Overall, the cost is going to be much higher.”

The same shopper shared, “I was expecting it to be more, and it was... mostly fruits, vegetables. We were cooking chicken Wednesday night because all the family is coming in on Wednesday night, and the chicken is a whole lot more.”

The increase in turkey prices is linked to the avian flu outbreak. Gozzi’s Turkey Farm owner, Bill Gozzi explained, “This year, due to the avian flu, a lot of turkeys had to be culled. There are a lot fewer turkeys available. Lots of the flock have been suffering.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that farmers will produce five million fewer turkeys this year. Retail turkey prices are up 25%, and wholesale prices have risen 40%.

“It’s crazy, just the way things are right now with the expense,” said one shopper. “Everyone wants to enjoy turkey on Thanksgiving and to know it’s that much more, it’s crazy.”

Another shopper compared grocery prices from last week to this week and said, “I really wish the fresh fruits and vegetables cost less. Just to make a salad, it’s kind of through the roof and everything’s smaller.”

Despite rising costs, people are not letting prices stop their Thanksgiving celebrations.