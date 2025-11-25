Huddle Up Moms to open new diaper bank, office space in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Huddle Up Moms is gearing up to open a new diaper bank and office space to better support mothers and families in Southwest Virginia.

The new location, at 501 Marshall Ave. in Southwest Roanoke, will be one of the only diaper banks in the region, according to the organization. The Diaper Bank and Support Shop will offer free diapers, wipes, formula, clothing and other essential items to families in need. It will also provide classes on childbirth, education and other topics.

According to Huddle Up Moms, nearly 46% of families with children ages 3 and younger struggle to afford enough diapers nationwide, and that number rises to 60% for low-income families. In Southwest Virginia, more than one-third of families experience diaper need, and one in four parents have skipped meals to afford diapers.

“When families can’t afford diapers, parents miss work and school, childcare centers turn children away, and local businesses lose productivity. Diaper poverty isn’t just a household crisis—it ripples through the economy, affecting workforce stability and community growth,” said Dr. Jaclyn Nunziato, executive director and HUM co-founder.

In 2024, the Roanoke Women’s Foundation awarded a $100,000 gift to Huddle Up Moms, largely supporting the creation of the diaper bank, which has been named the Uddle Up Diaper Distribution and Lifeline Endeavor, or Project H.U.D.D.L.E.

A ribbon-cutting and open house will be held Thursday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m.