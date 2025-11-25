Pet food shortage at Homeward Trails highlights growing community need

Every Wednesday, about 60 families with pets line up through an alley to pick up food at Homeward Trails.

On a busy morning, the shelves of the pet pantry tell a concerning story. Where bags of pet food once lined the walls, empty spaces now serve as a reminder of growing need in the community.

The shortage hits especially hard for cat owners, with dry cat food now the pantry’s most critical need.

Robin Young, Homeward Trails animal rescue program director, said, “We average probably around 3,000 pounds per month that we would like to give out. We’re down to about 800 pounds a month that we’re able to give out. So we would love to fill in that gap of what we’re able to distribute right now and what’s needed in the community.”

Behind these numbers are real families struggling to keep their pets fed during tough times.

Volunteer Megan Hoover shared, “We expect to see more people during the holiday season. I think the holiday season puts a financial burden on a lot of families. Especially families with children. So I’m going to guess we’ll probably see double.”

The program does more than feed pets; it keeps families together.

Young added, “We definitely if anything act as hopefully a band aid for situations and people and can help keep pets in their homes.”

For those who are interested in donating to Homeward Trails Animal Rescue this holiday season, you can visit their website, or check out their Amazon or Walmart wish list for high need items.