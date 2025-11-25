Rescue Mission of Roanoke to serve Thanksgiving feast for more than 500 people in need

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is scheduled to hold a Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday to make sure community members can enjoy a warm meal on the holiday.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 402 Fourth Street SE, Roanoke, VA 24013. The feast is free of charge and open to the community with no registration required.

Recommended Videos

The mission will prepare lunch for 500 people on Thanksgiving Day, including:

Individuals and families staying in the mission’s emergency shelter

Neighbors who are unsheltered

Community members with housing but experiencing food insecurity

Anyone who would otherwise spend the holiday alone and wants to share Thanksgiving with others

Those interested can dine in or use a curbside drive-thru to pick up a ready-to-go hot meal if they prefer or need to remain in their vehicle.

Those interested can dine in or use a curbside drive-thru to pick up a ready-to-go hot meal if they prefer or need to remain in their vehicle.

“There is a place at the table for everyone at the Mission,” said Lisa Thompson, Director of Development and Communications at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke. “Whether someone is staying in our shelter, living on the street, struggling to make ends meet, or simply needs the comfort of community, we want them to know they are seen, valued, and welcome here.”