Local News

Smithfield, Virginia Tech donate thousands of pounds of food to Feeding Southwest Virginia

The donation aims to help students and community members in the greater Blacksburg and Charlottesville areas

Smithfield and Virginia Tech are teaming up to donate thousands of pounds of food to Feeding Southwest Virginia, supporting people in need. (Canva)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – on

The donation aims to help students and community members in the greater Blacksburg and Charlottesville areas. This marks the fifth year of the effort to fight food insecurity.

Smithfield says its hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes, has donated 25 million pounds of protein nationwide since 2008, valued at nearly $28 million. In the local region, the program has contributed almost 300,000 pounds since 2021.

The initiative is linked to the Commonwealth Clash, which begins with a football game on Nov. 29 in Charlottesville and spans 22 sports throughout the academic year.

Fans from both universities will take part in food drives, donating thousands of pounds of nonperishable items to help fight hunger.

