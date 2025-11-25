Virginia Officials bracing for busiest travel season in years

More than 2 million travelers are expected to hit Virginia’s roads this Thanksgiving week, with officials urging caution and advance planning for the holiday journey.

For Irene Sartori, who’s making a 16-hour drive from Shreveport, Louisiana, to Shenandoah, breaking up the trip has been essential. “We’ve been on the road now for two days. This is our third day. We’ve broken it up into six six and six basically,” Sartori said.

AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean recommends early morning departures to avoid congestion. “The recommendation is if you can leave in the morning, you should hit fewer backups out there, so leave before lunchtime,” Dean said.

Dean recommends driving before 11 or 12 in the morning or after 8-9 in the evenings.

Lisa Cook, traveling from North Carolina to Maryland, emphasizes the importance of checking local sports schedules along with traffic conditions. “I make sure I know where the Virginia Tech vs. Virginia game is playing at on Saturday,” Cook said.

To ease holiday travel, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is implementing special measures. VDOT spokesperson Jenna Zibton explained, “VDOT will be suspending a lot of work zones and temporary lane closures to make it easier for you to get where you’re going this Thanksgiving holiday.” These suspensions will be in effect “from Wednesday (11/26) at noon to Monday (Dec. 1) at noon,” Zibton added.

Some good news for drivers: AAA estimates gas prices are about 5 cents lower per gallon compared to last year. They also say hotels and rentals car prices decreased slightly since 2024.

AAA highlights three crucial safety tips for holiday travelers:

Watch out for deer

Keep emotions in check

Drive sober

The organization emphasizes having a solid plan for getting home safely, whether through ride-sharing services, taxis, or designated drivers.