WATCH: Virginia Tech Dean of Science hosts students for Thanksgiving Dinner

BLACKSBURG, Va. – For the fourth year in a row, Virginia Tech’s dean of science, Kevin Pitts, is hosting an open invitation Thanksgiving. Truly embodying the spirit of the holiday and the university’s motto, Ut Prosim, That I May Serve.

In previous years, the invitation was extended to just students who could not go home for the holiday.

But for the first year, all members of the Blacksburg community are invited to join.

The event will be held in the data and decision sciences building from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Professional Catering LLC will be cooking the meals for all attendees.