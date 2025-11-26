30 Days of Hope: Meet James!

James is an intelligent 16-year-old with a big heart and a love for life.

James is an intelligent 16-year-old with a big heart and a love for life. Whether he’s spending time outdoors, watching anime or enjoying his favorite foods, he approaches everything with sincerity and excitement.

One of his favorite places to go is church — and when it comes to eating out, there’s one restaurant that tops his list.

“I do love going to Texas Roadhouse. The bread is really good out there,” said James. “Steak is also one of my favorite foods to eat.”

James enjoys collecting Pokémon cards and anime.

“I’m an anime geek. I can’t stay away from anime,” he said.

James loves staying active and spending time in nature — whether he’s fishing, shooting hoops, kicking a soccer ball or gardening.

“I love planting flowers and all that type of stuff,” he said.

There is one thing James wants more than anything: a place where he truly belongs.

“Belonging to a family is all I ever want. To share the same love with my family. Whoever wants to take me in,” he said softly.

James hopes for a family who will understand him, support him and remind him that he is cared for and appreciated. He thrives when he feels included and valued — and he has so much love to give in return.

If you want to learn about adopting James, click here.

You can also learn more about James here.