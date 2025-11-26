Galen Roanoke alumni give back, help fill Thanksgiving baskets for students

Galen College of Nursing alumni in Roanoke are spreading holiday cheer by helping fill Thanksgiving baskets for students in need.

According to the nursing school, Kayla Myers and Deonte Dance, both members of Roanoke’s second graduating cohort in December 2024, dedicated their time and money to help fill 25 Thanksgiving boxes for students on campus. They brought several bags full of non-perishable items, including canned vegetables, stuffing mix, instant potatoes, and gravy mix.

This act of kindness came after school leaders conducted an informal poll to assess the level of need among students who might need extra support this holiday season. Based on the poll and discussions, campus leaders decided to prepare 25 Thanksgiving boxes. Each box includes stuffing, instant potatoes, two cans of vegetables, a box of cake or pie mix, instant gravy, and bread.

“I feel I am very blessed and I feel the need to support our students, so if I feel like if there’s a need I don’t mind picking up an extra load of items,” Galen Roanoke Dean Kimberly Brown said. “If we have the opportunity to make the students’ lives easier, we definitely want to do it. The ultimate goal is to serve our students.”

Dance said it was a blessing to be able to serve as a blessing to others.