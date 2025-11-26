Lynchburg police arrest suspects after shooting investigation and traffic stop

The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested two men following a high-risk traffic stop connected to a shooting investigation.

On Nov. 24, law enforcement began investigating a shooting into an occupied home at 520 Hillside Court involving 19-year-old Octavion Taylor and 18-year-old Amare Scruggs, both from Lynchburg. Authorities noted Taylor had two outstanding warrants at the time.

Recommended Videos

The next day, officers spotted Taylor as a passenger in a vehicle on Timberlake Road. Given his firearm history, outstanding warrants, and the recent shooting, police conducted a high-risk stop in the 7400 block of Timberlake Road.

During the stop, both Taylor and Scruggs were arrested, and two stolen handguns were seized from the vehicle.

Taylor faces multiple charges, including probation violation, absconding probation, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Scruggs was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, property damage, five counts of child abuse or neglect, possession of a stolen firearm, discharge of a firearm in the city, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Both suspects were taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority and held without bond, according to Lynchburg Police Department officials.