Skip to main content
Clear icon
57º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

“Special activity incident” causing delays on I-81 SB in Botetourt

Incident (Courtesy of VDOT) (VDOT2025)

BOTETOURT CO, Va. – According to VDOT, at mile marker 159.1 in Botetourt County, motorists can expect delays due to what it calls “other security/police activity.” The south right shoulder is closed. Traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles.

.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos