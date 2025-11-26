WATCH: Increase in bear sightings this time of year

Bears aren’t uncommon in our area, especially when you get into the mountains, but experts with the Department of Wildlife Resources are noting more sightings near people.

In Virginia, bears don’t fully hibernate due to the warmer climate, so sightings are common later into the year as they look to bulk up before winter sets in.

“It’s very normal to see increased bear activity this time of year, especially when we’re having warmer temperatures like we’ve had the last couple weeks during the day,” a Department of Wildlife Resources expert said. “And as long as there’s food availability out there, they’re going to keep eating and trying to find those calories.”

In more suburban areas, make sure to clean up after nut- and fruit-bearing trees and keep garbage cans and bird feeders secured.

If you see a bear, give it space, make lots of noise and slowly back away.