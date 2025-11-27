30 Days of Hope: Meet Eli, Elijah and Joshua!

Eli, Elijah and Joshua are three sweet, fun-loving brothers who share a deep bond and an even deeper hope: finding a family they can call their own.

Elijah and Eli, both 12, are twins who have grown up side by side and must remain together. Elijah is known for his thoughtful nature and gentle leadership.

“I’m loving and I care for my family,” Elijah said. His brothers describe him as funny and kind.

Eli, his strong-willed but generous twin, lights up when he talks about his dreams.

“I want to be a policeman and a firefighter,” he said. Active, brave and helpful, Eli thrives when he has structure and patience.

Their older brother Josh, 15, is equally impressive. A talented student who loves gaming, basketball and soccer, he’s already thinking big when it comes to his future.

“I want to be a software developer and go to college and get a master’s degree,” he said.

All three boys say being part of a family means being supported through life’s highs and lows.

“I want to belong in a family because families help you when you need help,” Elijah said.

Josh shares that same vision of home.

“I want to belong in a family because, you know, you have like a place to stay and you know you have people who love you,” he said.

These brothers would thrive in a loving adoptive home, especially one with a strong father figure who can guide, teach and support them as they continue to grow into remarkable young men.

If you want to learn about adopting Eli, Elijah and Joshua, click here.

You can also learn more about them here.