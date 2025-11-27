Holiday shipping deadlines, tips and restrictions to know before sending packages

The holiday season is almost here, and if you’re planning to send packages, it’s important to know the shipping deadlines, packing tips, and what you can and can’t send.

Shipping during the holidays can be challenging, especially when your package contains items with lithium batteries.

Philip Bogenberger, communications specialist for the U.S. Postal Service, shared some important advice.

“There’s a lot of products that have lithium batteries in them. If they have a lithium battery, those need to be traveled by ground. So, if you have an item with a lithium battery, I recommend using our USPS Ground Advantage product,” Bogenberger said.

Neighbors in Roanoke also shared how they prepare for holiday shipping.

“Make sure it gets there on time. A lot of us have been having problems with mailing stuff on time,” said Willie Small.

David Olson added, “Once it hits December, or this time of year, you need to either start mailing it now or you should’ve had it in the mail a week ago.”

Here are some important USPS holiday shipping deadlines to keep in mind:

USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

USPS reminds customers to pack items securely and check USPS guidelines to avoid any holiday shipping hassles.