Roanoke struggles with deer population as culling season approaches

ROANOKE, Va. – Local leaders in Roanoke are raising concerns about the city’s persistent deer overpopulation problem as the animals increasingly venture into densely populated areas.

The issue has transformed quiet neighborhood streets into obstacle courses for drivers, with residents reporting more frequent encounters with deer on their properties.

“If you have a garden, there’s deer that can destroy your garden or landscaping you might have around your home, in addition to the damage it could cause to your property,” says Michelle Zollars, a Roanoke resident. She adds that the situation creates risks for both vehicles and wildlife: “If they get hit by a car, you’re talking about damage and road hazards, but it’s also a bad experience for the deer.”

The city currently employs a private company to remove more than 100 deer annually from residential areas. Despite these efforts, many residents continue to report excessive deer sightings and are calling for additional measures.

“I’ve had more citizens reach out to me in the past year than I did in previous years. It’s becoming more prevalent,” says Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb.

Budget Constraints and Health Concerns

The city allocates $40,000 annually for deer culling, though this funding could face adjustments in the upcoming budget cycle.

“We’re having to look at tightening our budget even more than we anticipated, which means we’re going to have to do some level funding in some departments and reduced funding in other departments,” Cobb explains.

Complicating matters, culled deer must undergo disease testing due to concerns about tick-borne illnesses and Chronic Wasting Disease in Virginia’s deer population.

Community Solutions

Some residents, like Jeff Phillips, participate in urban archery season to help manage the deer population and feed his family. Phillips, a lifelong hunter, sees multiple benefits to the program.

“It gives me an opportunity in most cases to get out there early and get some meat in the freezer,” Phillips says. He also emphasizes the ecological importance of population control: “Too many deer in certain areas congregated is not healthy for the animal itself.”

As Roanoke continues to search for effective solutions to this ongoing challenge, officials must balance budget constraints, public safety concerns, and wildlife management needs.