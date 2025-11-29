Person injured, law enforcement searching for suspect following hit-and-run in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a suspect following a hit-and-run that left one injured in Lynchburg on Friday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they responded to the 3900 block of Wards Road on Friday following reports of a hit-and-run with injuries. The preliminary investigation showed that, “during an altercation in the turning lane, a white Toyota van struck an individual standing outside of their vehicle and fled the scene.”

Authorities said the person who was hit by the van successfully transported themselves to a local emergency room to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation, and the police department is asking anyone who may have seen the incident, or anyone with video evidence, to contact Officer Hudson at (434) 455-6047 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can submit an anonymous tip online here.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.