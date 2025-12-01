7 Brew coffee to open in Danville with more than 20,000 drink combos

Danville will soon have a new spot to grab a cup of joe.

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville will soon have a new spot to grab a cup of joe.

7 Brew, a drive-thru beverage brand, is coming to Danville. It’ll offer more than 20,000 unique drink combinations, from the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to infused 7 Energy drinks and smoothies. The stand will open later this year at 3211 Riverside Drive.

The new location is expected to create 50 jobs in the Danville area. If you’re interested in joining the Brew Crew, you can apply here.