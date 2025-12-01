Skip to main content
Clear icon
40º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office seeking information in stolen utility vehicle incident

(Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s office said that it was seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual responsible for the theft of a utility vehicle earlier this week.

On Nov. 27 at approximately 3:00 a.m. an unknown male suspect stole a 2014 John Deere 825i Gator UTV from Phillips Equipment, located on Route 29 in Rustburg. After leaving the property, the suspect was last seen traveling on Patterson Road in the stolen vehicle.

Recommended Videos

stolen vehicle (courtesy of CCSO) (CCSO2025)

Authorities are asking anyone who may have been in the area during the early morning hours of Nov. 27 or who may have information regarding the identity of the suspect or the whereabouts of the stolen UTV to contact:

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos