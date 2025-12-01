Skip to main content
Clear icon
40º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Hotel Roanoke hosting Fashions for Evergreens 2025

Fashions for Evergreens returns to Hotel Roanoke in 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – The Hotel Roanoke announced the Fashions for Evergreens 2025 event; it will benefit United Way of Roanoke Valley.

The event will feature various trees decorated by local businesses and organizations. You are able to donate to your favorite tree on display, and the winning tree will win the annual People’s Choice Award. You can vote for your favorite tree here. The winner will be announced on Jan. 10, 2026.

Recommended Videos

One voter will also be selected for an overnight stay for two at The Hotel Roanoke. You can find more information on the event here.

The event runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos