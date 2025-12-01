LewisGale Hospital Montgomery adds new MRI scanner

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – LewisGale Hospital Montgomery is adding a new MRI scanner in the outpatient imaging center.

The new scanner replaced the previous equipment. It should shorten the wait time for patients. Administration from LewisGale says the new equipment adds more comfort to a procedure that can be uncomfortable, while also increasing the quality of the images it produces.

Dr. Brandon Langlinais, a diagnostic radiologist at LewisGale Montgomery, said, “For us as an imaging department we always want to have the latest and greatest that we can. Our facility allows us to do that so that’s very exciting for us to have that. It just allows us to not have to send patients out two to three hours away.”

The scanner incorporates the latest AI technology and can receive future upgrades without having to replace the entire unit. The new scanner also offers a more flexible coil to hold patients in place, hopefully mitigating the claustrophobia some experience.