Lynchburg Salvation Army to open warming shelter on nights when temperatures fall below freezing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Salvation Army in Lynchburg is stepping up to ensure people in need have a warm place to go during the cold winter months.

Starting Monday and continuing through Tuesday, March 31, 2026, the Salvation Army at 2215 Park Avenue will operate a low-barrier warming center each night for unsheltered individuals and families when evening temperatures are expected to fall below freezing.

When open, the warming center will serve a hot meal beginning at 5 p.m., with intake starting at 6 p.m. The center will close daily at 8 a.m.

The warming center’s operation is partially funded by the City of Lynchburg’s Community Development Block Grant.