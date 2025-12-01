Skip to main content
Clear icon
31º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Lynchburg Salvation Army to open warming shelter on nights when temperatures fall below freezing

The warming center will be available through March 31

No description found

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Salvation Army in Lynchburg is stepping up to ensure people in need have a warm place to go during the cold winter months.

Starting Monday and continuing through Tuesday, March 31, 2026, the Salvation Army at 2215 Park Avenue will operate a low-barrier warming center each night for unsheltered individuals and families when evening temperatures are expected to fall below freezing.

Recommended Videos

When open, the warming center will serve a hot meal beginning at 5 p.m., with intake starting at 6 p.m. The center will close daily at 8 a.m.

The warming center’s operation is partially funded by the City of Lynchburg’s Community Development Block Grant.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos