Law enforcement searching for woman following assault in Salem

SALEM, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a woman involved in an assault incident that occurred in Salem on Nov. 16, Salem Police Department said.

SPD said they are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was involved in an assault that took place on the 1500 block of East Main Street on Nov. 16. She is pictured wearing a red top, with brown and blonde hair.

If you have any information regarding her identity or whereabouts, please contact the Salem Police Department or Officer Hernandez.