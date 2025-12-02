Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
39º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Law enforcement searching for woman following assault in Salem

Photo of suspect following Salem assault. (Copyright 2025 by Salem Police Department - All rights reserved.)

SALEM, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a woman involved in an assault incident that occurred in Salem on Nov. 16, Salem Police Department said.

SPD said they are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was involved in an assault that took place on the 1500 block of East Main Street on Nov. 16. She is pictured wearing a red top, with brown and blonde hair.

Recommended Videos

If you have any information regarding her identity or whereabouts, please contact the Salem Police Department or Officer Hernandez.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos