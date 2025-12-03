WATCH: Empty the Shelters Holiday event underway at the Bissell Pet Foundation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event is underway.

They offer reduced adoption fees of $70 or less at more than 300 shelters across 44 states, including several in the region, such as the Lynchburg Humane Society. With shelters overwhelmed and more pets being surrendered due to financial and housing challenges, the event comes at a critical time.

Claire Lefew, development and communications manager for the Lynchburg Humane Society, said staff members work to ensure each family is matched with the right pet.

“We always make sure you’re adopting the right pet for your family. Some come in as strays with little history, while others are owner surrenders,” Lefew said.

Lefew added that this is a prime opportunity to adopt an animal that is vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered — ready to go from kennel to couch.

The Empty the Shelters initiative runs through Dec. 15.