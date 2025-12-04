Blacksburg’s PC Land offers free data recovery, temporary Chromebooks to those affected by Foxridge apartment fire

PC Land Electronic Repair in Blacksburg is extending its support after a devastating fire displaced more than 65 families and residents at Foxridge Apartments.

PC Land Electronic Repair in Blacksburg is extending its support after a devastating fire displaced more than 65 families and residents at Foxridge Apartments. Among those affected are many Virginia Tech students, who are facing the added challenge of losing their homes during finals season.

“At PC Land, we’re heartbroken to hear about the devastating fire at Foxridge Apartments in Blacksburg last night,” the business said in a Facebook post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the 65+ families and residents displaced—including so many Virginia Tech students whose lives were upended in an instant. We can only imagine the stress of losing a safe place to call home, especially during finals season.”

To lend a helping hand to those affected, PC Land is offering free assistance to help students recover data and stay connected during this difficult time.

The company is providing data recovery services at no charge, inviting those with affected devices to bring them in for help salvaging photos, assignments and other files. Additionally, PC Land is lending temporary Chromebooks free of cost to students so they can keep up with classes while they recover.

Students and residents impacted by the fire can contact PC Land by direct message, phone at 540-739-3204, or visit their location at 1333 S Main St, Blacksburg.