Officials urge safety for seniors clearing snow

ROANOKE, Va. – As winter weather impacts our region, local health officials are warning seniors to be extra careful when clearing snow from their property.

Shoveling heavy snow can put strain on the heart, which could be dangerous for older adults and senior citizens. The Local Office on Aging recommends seniors push the snow instead of lifting it with their shovels, which reduces the risk of overexertion.

Officials also encourage older residents to reach out to neighbors or loved ones for help with snow and ice removal.

“Snow and cold weather puts seniors at higher risk of falls, of hypothermia, so dress in layers.“ Ron Boyd, Local Office on Aging president and CEO

Seniors who need assistance with snow removal are encouraged to make arrangements before the winter weather arrives, rather than waiting until the snow starts falling.