Roanoke officials warns residents of refreezing conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is urging people to stay alert and beware of refreezing conditions that can make roads and sidewalks slippery long after the snow stops.

Roanoke follows a strict priority system for snow removal, aiming to clear 95% of main roads and bus routes within 24 hours of snowfall stopping.

“Definitely watch out for black ice, that is a big danger just because black ice can appear clear or invisible and it’s sometimes hard to detect with the naked eye. Sometimes it can be covered under snow.” Laura Schnider, Roanoke Fire community outreach coordinator

Residents must clear their sidewalks within three hours after the snow ends (by 9 a.m.), or the next day if it snows overnight. Parking on the odd-numbered side of the street also helps crew work more efficiently.