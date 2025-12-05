Roanoke snow boosts winter gear sales

ROANOKE, Va. – An unexpected December snowfall transformed Wasena’s hillsides into bustling sledding spots Thursday, while local outdoor retailers saw a surge in winter gear sales as parents rushed to outfit growing children.

The early winter weather caught many families off guard, forcing them to confront outgrown snow gear.

“Everyone is wearing last year’s gear and it’s a little tight and a little bit drafty, so we will definitely be hitting up the stores this weekend,” said Laury Ward, a local parent.

At Roanoke Mountain Adventures, the snow day triggered a familiar pattern of purchases.

“What we see on a snow day is mostly last-minute kid buys,” said Charity Hall, the store’s general manager. “People put out their snow pants, their kids don’t fit them from last year, so we do tend to sell a little more kids snow gear than on a normal cold winter day.”

For families planning outdoor activities, Hall recommends a strategic layering approach.

“A long sleeve base layer, long pant base layer and some taller socks, and if you can get them to wear like a fleece jacket and then a shell and some shell pants, you’re in really good shape,” she said.

Meanwhile, children at the Wasena sledding hill shared their own winter wisdom. Their tips ranged from practical sledding advice — “lift up your feet” — to technical skiing suggestions about positioning skis in a triangle shape. Some simply advocated for the social aspects of snow days, recommending visits to friends’ houses and building snowmen.