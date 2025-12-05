Snowshoe Mountain kicks off season

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – Snowshoe Mountain welcomed the start of the 2025-26 ski season today, December 5th, with fresh snow and plenty of excitement on the slopes!

After receiving 4 to 5 inches of new snow overnight, hundreds of skiers and snowboarders took advantage of the prime conditions to make their first runs of the season.

To celebrate, Snowshoe is offering free lift tickets for children 12 and under from December 5 through December 12. Additionally, all West Virginia residents can ski for free this Sunday, Dec. 7, by showing a valid state or federal photo ID at the Ticket Depot.

“These are some of the best snow conditions we’ve had on opening day in a very long time,” said Patti Duncan, president and COO of Snowshoe Mountain. She praised the mountain operations team for preparing the trails in mid-season form and said the forecast looks promising for more snowmaking and terrain expansion heading into the holidays.

Snowshoe is also putting the finishing touches on the new Shavers Center, an updated lodge that will replace the original building that served the mountain for nearly 50 years. The new facility will include a spacious interior, an outdoor deck with firepits, and will house the Ski & Ride School and Outdoor Adventure Tours. An official opening date will be announced soon.

For more information or to make lodging reservations, visit www.snowshoemtn.com or call 877-441-4386.