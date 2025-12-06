Skip to main content
Roanoke College dedicates 20th annual R House

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

SALEM, Va. – Saturday saw the dedication of the 20th Roanoke College R House, an annual program in which students at the school take part.

Roanoke College students team up with Habitat for Humanity each year to build someone in the Roanoke Valley a home. This year’s home went to the Davis Family, who were there to help every step of the way.

“You know, we started at the college, you know, and then we worked months to get here. Just to see the finished product is wonderful. Again, just to give me and my kids a wonderful home for us to create memories. I’m just so happy and overjoyed with how everything has turned out.”

Tashara Davis

School officials say the program not only serves as a way for students to give back, but to form new connections and build relationships.

