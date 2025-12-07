Fire at Danville mobile home sends one to hospital, cause under investigation

DANVILLE, Va. – One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at a mobile home Saturday afternoon.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Parker Road at 4:31 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Recommended Videos

The fire was concentrated in a bedroom and was extinguished.

The Danville Electric Department, Danville Water and Gas, Danville Life Saving Crew, and Danville Police Department all assisted the fire department at the scene.

No injuries among first responders were reported, but one person inside the home was taken to Sovah Health Danville for treatment.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.