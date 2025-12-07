Report: Pry to likely return as Virginia Tech defensive coordinator

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry listens to a question at the NCAA college football Atlantic Coast Conference Media Days in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Despite his firing just months ago, Brent Pry isn’t leaving Blacksburg just yet.

On Sunday, ESPN reported that newly hired Head Coach James Franklin was planning to bring recently-fired Head Coach Brent Pry back into the fold at Virginia Tech as defensive coordinator.

Recommended Videos

This would bring Pry and Franklin back together after serving in these same roles at Penn State only a few years ago, with Franklin as Penn State’s head coach and Pry as their DC.

Pry was fired from his position in September after three consecutive losses to kick the season off. Franklin signed on to be the new head coach in November, which was shortly after he was relieved of his position at Penn State.