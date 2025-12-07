Two dead following single-vehicle crash in Bedford County

Skip to main content
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Bedford County on Friday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a crash occurred around 7:21 p.m. on Friday on Stewartsville Road, near Afton Meadow Road.

Authorities said a pickup truck was traveling east on Stewartsville Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

VSP said the driver was identified as 53-year-old Angela Heffinger, and the passenger was identified as 54-year-old Randy Simmons. Sadly, both occupants died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation, and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.

