Dead vultures in Rocky Mount test positive for avian flu

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – More than a dozen dead vultures were found at the corner of Dent and Franklin streets in Rocky Mount on December 2nd. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed they tested positive for avian flu.

“They were tested positive for avian flu,” Mayor of Rocky Mount Holland Perdue said.

Katherine McGrath, operations manager for Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, explained the symptoms birds show when infected. “Avian Influenza has a pretty wide range of symptoms that these birds can present with,” she said. “So that general malaise of not feeling well, this eventually means that these birds are grounded and they cannot fly and if they cannot fly, they can starve to death.”

While avian flu primarily affects birds, it can spread to other animals as well.

McGrath expressed concern about the virus impacting food sources. “So essentially what we’re most concerned about with avian influenza is the effect on our flocks, like chickens, and from that, how can it get into the food chain and start affecting other animals, because unfortunately, we are seeing it hop quite a few species.”

There have been only a few cases of humans contracting avian flu, but the virus has affected chickens, cows, and even domestic cats.

McGrath warned about the potential for increased human cases if the virus continues to spread. “So the fear is if this continues to get into the food chain and continues to get to people, how often are people gonna start getting bird flu?”

To stay safe, officials advise thoroughly cooking poultry and eggs. If you find a dead or sick bird, do not touch it with bare hands—contact wildlife resources. If you must handle the bird, wear gloves.

Pet owners are also advised to avoid feeding raw meat to their pets to reduce the risk of infection.

Mayor Perdue reassured the public that the situation is under control. He is asking people to stay away from the general area where the vultures were found on the corner of Franklin and Dent Street.