One dead following Patrick County house fire

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A person died in a Patrick County house fire early Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 3 a.m., the 911 Communications Center received a report of a home fire on Memory Lane in Stuart. Multiple fire departments were dispatched and responded to the scene.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith confirmed that a man was unable to escape and died inside the home.

“Out of respect for the family, we are not releasing the name of the victim until proper notification has been made,” Smith said in a Sunday morning release.

The sheriff added, “At this point in the investigation, nothing stands out as being malicious or suspicious.”

Investigators from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office are being assisted by Virginia State Police fire investigators to determine the cause and origin.