Despite spring-like warmth, Southwest Virginia’s winter sports scene remains vibrant and active

ROANOKE, Va. – Southwest Virginia snowboarders are embracing the warmer winter weather while still enjoying their favorite slopes.

Shared Gentry, a snowboarder from the region, said, “I think it’s definitely more fun when it’s a little bit warmer. It’s a part of the experience if it’s single digits too.”

Winter sports typically thrive this time of year in Southwest Virginia, but the recent rise in temperatures is making conditions more challenging.

Mother Nature’s bringing spring-like warmth to the region, but die-hard snow buffs aren’t letting that stop them. They’re just getting smarter about when and where they hit the slopes."

Gentry added, “It should be pretty good, I know it’s been a bit warmer, so I don’t know if the slopes will be icier. I probably will call ahead of time just to make sure.”

At Roanoke Mountain Adventures, business remains steady despite the warmer weather.

Harry Kennedy, a salesman at the shop, explained, “When the weather is warm here in the valley, that does not mean that there is not snow on the ground elsewhere. We’re really close to Wintergreen and Massanutten, and people still come in and buy rental skis.”

The shop continues to support winter fun by helping families find their way to nearby resorts like Snowshoe and Wintergreen, regardless of the thermometer’s reading.

If you’re planning to hit the slopes this weekend, all regional resorts are open with machine-made snow.