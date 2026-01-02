Fire breaks out early morning on Franklin Road, impacts Roanoke Exchange, other nearby businesses

ROANOKE, Va. – A fire erupted just before 3:45 a.m. at a strip mall on Franklin Road on Friday, disrupting nearby businesses, including Roanoke Exchange.

Firefighters were quick to respond. When the first crew arrived, flames were already visible coming from one of the businesses. They immediately called for backup and worked swiftly to contain the blaze.

The fire was under control within about 15 minutes, and thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Investigators say the fire was caused by an accidental electrical issue. While the exact details of how the fire started remain unclear, officials confirm it was not intentional.

The extent of damage from the fire and water to the affected business and neighboring stores is still being assessed. The owner of Roanoke Exchange shared a glimpse of what remains of their business after the fire.

The fire marshal continues to investigate the incident. More updates will follow as information becomes available.