Missing 12-year-old Grayson County girl found safe

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:

Sierra Felts has been found safe, Virginia State Police said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A CODI alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl on behalf of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police said.

Law enforcement is searching for 12-year-old Sierra Dawn Felts. She is described as having blonde hair, green eyes, approximately 5′5″, and 135 lbs. She was last seen wearing a green jumpsuit with pandas on it.

Felts was last seen at 1 a.m. on Sunday on Savannah Road in Galax. VSP says she may be in the company of a Hispanic male in an unknown vehicle.

Police said this disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 276-773-3241, or visit here.