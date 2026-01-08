Ferris wheel proposal sparks conversation in downtown Roanoke

Roanoke – A proposal to build a Ferris wheel atop Center in the Square in downtown Roanoke has city and state leaders weighing in.

Leaders at Center in the Square say the idea could boost local tourism.

This rendering shows what the Ferris wheel could look like.

Center in the Square is asking Delegate Sam Rasoul to present the idea to the General Assembly. They hope to secure state funding for a $250,000 feasibility study to determine if the project is economically and structurally viable.

The proposal has support from Mayor Joe Cobb and Roanoke City Council, though no official moves have been made.

10 News spoke to Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul about if he would ask the General Assembly for the money. He’s still undecided as he has 10 days left to choose which projects to throw his support behind.

“Taking a look at all ideas that can help Roanoke and even downtown Roanoke. We’ve heard from a variety of entities about proposals that they have. And then thinking through what makes sense in this process. And of course, I’m glad that they’re asking for a study which I think is a thoughtful way of approaching any new idea,” Rasoul said.

Public reaction has been mixed, but mostly positive. Regardless, it certainly has everyone talking. The initial story posted by 10 News was one of our most viewed web articles of the day when it was published.

One Facebook viewer commented, “I like the idea. The skyline doesn’t have many redeeming qualities different from many other cities.”

Another wrote, “I think this is a great idea. The more appealing it is as a tourist destination, the more outside investment into downtown.”

